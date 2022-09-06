RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 5.4% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. RAMP has a total market cap of $33.91 million and approximately $13,468.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

