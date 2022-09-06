Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $252,795.58 and approximately $10,260.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.03 or 0.08311199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00195710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00776799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00605761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.