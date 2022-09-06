Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $79.68 million and $14.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,010,800 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

