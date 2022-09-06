Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of CareDx worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of CareDx by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $979.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

