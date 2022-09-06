Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $432,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOB opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOB. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

