Raymond James & Associates Has $4.99 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

IYC stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.