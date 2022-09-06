Raymond James & Associates Purchases 983 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

