Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,420 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

