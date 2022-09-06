Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,532 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.