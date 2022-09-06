Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

