Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evergy were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

