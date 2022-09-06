Raymond James Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

CIEN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $158,256.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

