Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

