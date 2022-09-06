Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,133 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

