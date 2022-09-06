Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,266 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

