Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5,657.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.