Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

WSM opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.