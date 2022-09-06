Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 644,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 180.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNP opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

