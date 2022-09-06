Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

