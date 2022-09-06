Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.