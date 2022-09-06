Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.96 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

Shares of SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

