Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,385 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

