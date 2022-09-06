RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $16.46. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.