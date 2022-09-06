RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $20,763.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealFevr has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.