ReapChain Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $3.69 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

