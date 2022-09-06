RED Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $337,423.40 and $276,666.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00289214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000393 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

