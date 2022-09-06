Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.80) to GBX 784 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $791.33.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

