Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0035

Reef (REEF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $69.79 million and $18.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00164089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,979,199,352 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

