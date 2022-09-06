reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,816.96

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $196,816.96 and $20.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,652 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
