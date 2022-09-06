reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,816.96

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $196,816.96 and $20.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,652 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

