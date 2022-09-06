Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $53,264.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $24.87 or 0.00131549 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $53,264.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,889.36 or 0.99926733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00063690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00024123 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

