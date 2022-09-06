Release Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

