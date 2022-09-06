Relite Finance (RELI) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
