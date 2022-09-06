ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ReneSola Trading Down 4.1 %

ReneSola stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a PE ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

