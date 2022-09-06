Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,649,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,490,000 after buying an additional 96,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,661,000 after buying an additional 86,527 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

