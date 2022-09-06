Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Galapagos NV’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galapagos in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Turner forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPG. UBS Group upped their target price on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 176,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.