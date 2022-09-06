Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $54.95 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.