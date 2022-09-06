Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.