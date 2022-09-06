REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of REVG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $663.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.