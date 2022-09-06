Revain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $736,875.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Revain has a market cap of $76.95 million and approximately $736,875.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
