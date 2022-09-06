Reviewing Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -4.41% -20.21% -2.44% Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.65 billion 0.06 -$43.03 million ($1.47) -1.35 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.46 $5.99 million ($0.38) -57.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.13%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 102.07%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

