Reviewing iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SmartRent and iTeknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 136.87%.

This table compares SmartRent and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and iTeknik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 5.22 -$71.96 million -0.69 -4.23 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

Summary

SmartRent beats iTeknik on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

