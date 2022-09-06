Reviewing Marpai (MRAI) & Its Peers

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Marpai to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marpai and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Marpai alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.63 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.02

Marpai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marpai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 67 340 555 25 2.55

Marpai currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.36%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -115.72% -61.22% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.52% -27.58%

Summary

Marpai rivals beat Marpai on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.