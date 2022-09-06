Reviewing OppFi (OPFI) & Its Competitors

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -31.38% 18.71% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1242 1762 52 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OppFi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 72.04%. Given OppFi’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.34 OppFi Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.01

OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 7.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

