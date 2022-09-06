Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,210 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

