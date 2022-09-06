Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Toro worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

