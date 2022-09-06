Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Essential Utilities worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

