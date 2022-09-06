Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

