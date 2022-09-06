Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Xylem worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

