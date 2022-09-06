Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

