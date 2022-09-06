Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.05 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,705,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

